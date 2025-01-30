Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, January 30

Some days those yellow letters just won't turn green no matter what you do, if they ever turn up at all. If that happens, make sure you use our clue for the January 30 (1321) Wordle to quickly find your way. It'll help you uncover today's winning word, while still leaving you all the satisfying puzzle solving bits. And if you've not got enough rows left to guess, today's answer is ready to go.

Now I've got the answer, I can see today's winning word was right under my nose almost the entire time. I just didn't spot it. Not until I'd shuffle a trio of yellow letters around so much they only had one place left to go, anyway. That was tense—hopefully tomorrow's game will be gracious enough to leave me a little breathing room.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, January 30

Think of something that isn't quite as it seems, like a drawer with a hidden bottom, or a tale that is simply untrue. That's the word you're looking for today. Each slot will need a different letter this Thursday.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Just in case. The answer to the January 30 (1321) Wordle is FALSE.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

January 29: UDDER

UDDER January 28: FEVER

FEVER January 27: SHUNT

SHUNT January 26: SUNNY

SUNNY January 25: CRISP

CRISP January 24: CREPE

CREPE January 23: UPPER

UPPER January 22: REACH

REACH January 21: ICING

ICING January 20: SQUID

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.