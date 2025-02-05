Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, February 5

Whether you've been playing Wordle from the very beginning or are starting fresh today, we can help you make the most of your daily game. Take a look at our tips if you'd like to brush up your general puzzling, or spend some time with the February 5 (1327) hint if you need a more direct hand. Don't panic if you're about to run out of rows either, because today's answer is here and happy to help.

A few helpful letters… a flash of inspiration… and… yes… ah. No. One letter off a nice three-row win. I know I shouldn't be annoyed with myself—I'd uncovered enough to see that if it wasn't this, then it was definitely that—but I still wish I'd somehow realised earlier.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, February 5

Whether used to play the piano or move a bike up a hill, you'll more than likely need to put your feet on one (or two) of these.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's a row of greens for you. The answer to the February 5 (1327) Wordle is PEDAL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 4: TOOTH

TOOTH February 3: REVUE

REVUE February 2: CHORE

CHORE February 1: RIVET

RIVET January 31: TOAST

TOAST January 30: FALSE

FALSE January 29: UDDER

UDDER January 28: FEVER

FEVER January 27: SHUNT

SHUNT January 26: SUNNY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.