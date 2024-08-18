Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, August 18

You've got this. Whether you're after a few fresh ideas or the solution on a plate, we can help you win today's Wordle. Take a quick look at our tips, spend some time with today's clue, or go straight for the August 18 (1156) answer if you like. It's your Wordle win, and we're here to help.

"Find the last letter in four goes when there are five (or more) possible answers" isn't my favourite kind of Wordle, but that's what I had to deal with today. I'm glad I got there before I hit the bottom of the board, but I can't help looking at all the words I did try and see myself being a finger-slip away from a faster win every time.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, August 18

This word could be—somewhat unkindly—used to describe a person who was tall and thin but in an awkward and ungraceful sort of way. Every single letter in today's winning word is different from the last.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here, for you. The answer to the August 18 (1156) Wordle is LANKY.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 17: STORM

STORM August 16: BRACE

BRACE August 15: ACORN

ACORN August 14: SHORE

SHORE August 13: NEIGH

NEIGH August 12: SKIFF

SKIFF August 11: SCONE

SCONE August 10: MEDIC

MEDIC August 9: OUNCE

OUNCE August 8: SAUCY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.