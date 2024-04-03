Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, April 3

Breeze through your daily Wordle with a cheeky peek at the answer for the April 3 (1019) puzzle: don't worry, we won't tell anyone. Or, if you'd prefer, use today's clue to bring some structure to your guesses, without completely giving the game away. It's entirely up to you.

A smattering of greens in my first two rows brought today's Wordle to a halt. I knew I had everything I needed to win right in front of me, I just had to keep calm, take a careful look at what I had remaining, and go from there. It worked, and I got a win in three this Wednesday—although it took some head-scratching and an entire cup of tea to get there.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, April 3

Thinking of hairstyles will help you win today, especially the sort that involves weaving together multiple strands into a single braid. Traditionally, this same technique can also be applied to straw.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's keep you on the right track. The answer to the April 3 (1019) Wordle is PLAIT.

PC Gamer Newsletter Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 2: SERUM

SERUM April 1: FROND

FROND March 31: TABOO

TABOO March 30: FORCE

FORCE March 29: REALM

REALM March 28: SPEAK

SPEAK March 27: STUNG

STUNG March 26: MAYOR

MAYOR March 25: SALLY

SALLY March 24: TOWEL

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.