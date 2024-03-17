There's finally a picross game from legendary makers Jupiter on PC

Puzzle nerds, rejoice, for veteran picross makers Jupiter Corporation have finally released a picross game on PC. Logiart Grimoire, released this past week, is a cute little narrative-driven picross game about a magic book that somebody messed up by casting the spells wrong, so now you and weird buddy Emil need to untangle it by solving picross puzzles.

The only downside here is that you might have wanted a proper main-line Picross game from Jupiter, but beggars can't be choosers.

Picross, which Jupiter describes as a "Picture Logic Puzzle," is a puzzle genre where you use numerical clues to solve a visual puzzle: Numbers tell you how many cells are filled in each row or column, and you use logic to figure out which cells they are. They're simple, easy-to-understand puzzle rules for some pretty fun puzzlin.

Logiart Grimoire has a pretty fat stack of puzzle types unlocked over the course of the game by combining materials gained from finishing earlier puzzles. It's a total of 280 puzzles across 5x5, 10x10, 15x15, 20x15, 30x30, and 40x30 sizes.

Jupiter is one of, if not the, all-time great picross game makers. They got started on the NES with Tamori Picross and Mario's Super Picross, but are perhaps most famous for their Picross E and Picross S series on Nintendo 3DS and Switch respectively, both of which are nine game series.

You can find Logiart Grimoire on Steam for $20.