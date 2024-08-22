Laid-back puzzler Wilmot's Warehouse is getting a sequel, in which Wilmot ditches his job to do jigsaw puzzles at home

Wilmot Works It Out | Wishlist today on Steam! - YouTube Watch On

Ultra-chill puzzle game Wilmot's Warehouse is getting an even more laid-back sequel in which titular character Wilmot ditches work to spend time at home doing jigsaw puzzles.

Wilmot's Warehouse garnered a neat little reputation for its relaxing organisation puzzles, in which players stacked objects around a factory floor. While there was a tacit goal of optimising the warehouse to be as efficient as possible, it was very much up to the player how they chose to arrange the space.

Wilmot Works it Out continues the series' organisational puzzling theme, but instead of placing objects around a warehouse, you'll be piecing together jigsaw puzzles that are delivered to Wilmot via mail. The sequel will feature sixty puzzles for players to complete, which can then be hung around Wilmot's house in picture frames. More of the house gets unlocked as you play, as do additional customisation items to decorate Wilmot's house.

Although this is Wilmot's first digital outing since 2019, developers Richard Hogg and Hollow Ponds have made several games in the years between. In 2020, Hogg released I Am Dead, a puzzle adventure about a deceased museum curator and his (also dead) dog, trying to prevent a volcano from erupting and destroying the island of Shelmerston.

Earlier this year, Hogg released Flock, an open-ended adventure game where you fly around on a giant bird collecting other airborne critters. Flock's laid back adventure went down well with PC Gamer writer Kara Phillips. "I've adored pouring hours into flying around the map and exploring the highs of the grasslands to the lows of the mushroom forest and picking up new additions to my group along the way," she wrote in her impressions of the game.

Given the short amount of time since Flock's release, Wilmot will start to work things out sooner than you might expect. The game's out October 23, almost exactly two months from now. There's also a demo available right now that you can check out here.