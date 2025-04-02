Here's what happens to your base in Dune: Awakening if you take a long break from Arrakis
It's not the same base decay system found in Funcom's other sandy survival game, Conan Exiles.
Survival MMO Dune: Awakening releases next month on May 20, and Funcom is churning out information about it faster than a sandworm poops out spice. (Wait, is spice just sandworm poop? It must be, right? Gross.)
In a recent livestream, members of the Dune: Awakening team answered questions from chat, and interestingly one of those questions wasn't about what happens when you play Dune: Awakening, but what happens when you don't play it.
"There will be timers for bases to decay like in Conan Exiles?" was the (sort of) question from a livestream viewer.
In Funcom's other sandy survival game, Conan Exiles, the pieces of your base have a timer that causes them to decay if you haven't been around it for a while—on official servers this can be between one to two weeks. Wander within rendering distance of your base, and the timer is reset. Otherwise, when the timer runs out, your base is marked as "abandoned" and after another 24 hours, if you still haven't returned, it disappears. (Here's a lengthy post about it.)
On the livestream, Funcom explained a bit about the difference between how bases in Conan Exiles and Dune: Awakening work.
"Yes, we have some decay mechanics for the bases," said Dune: Awakening lead producer Ole Andreas. "As long as your base is powered, it is shielded. And as long as it's powered and shielded, [it can't be destroyed]."
But what if you take a break from Dune: Awakening for a few days, or longer?
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
"You can fuel your base up right now in the beta for weeks, and then come back again," Andreas said. Dune: Awakening's world director Jeff Gagné added: "I think it's 21 days."
That gives your unattended base a week or two longer than the timer on Conan Exiles official servers. The other difference is, while other players in Conan Exiles are a threat to your base, in Dune: Awakening it's something else.
"Once the shield goes down, the sandstorm will start tearing at your base," Andreas said.
"So it's not going to be like in Conan," Gagné said. "But we have something similar to make sure that we get rid of things when people leave the game for too long."
In some ways, it sort of stinks that you can lose your base if you're away for a while, though three weeks feels pretty forgiving for extended absences. I definitely see the need for eventual base decay: a lot of open world multiplayer base-building games run into issues where the landscape winds up absolutely littered with half-built and abandoned creations. Complete server wipes aren't exactly fun, either, so having the desert eventually reclaim your abandoned base feels like a decent alternative.
More details about Dune: Awakening's bases are planned for a separate building livestream in the near future. You can watch the Q&A portion of the Dune: Awakening livestream on YouTube.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I expected a Genshin clone before playing this upcoming MMO spinoff of a massive Chinese MOBA, but the depth of its hot-swappable combat styles proved me wrong
World of Warcraft's started swiping good ideas from one of its most popular user-made UI addons, and it's honestly about time