The Midnight Walk, the handcrafted-in-clay nightmarish horror game shown at State of Play, is also coming to PC—thank god

I only tuned into Sony's State of Play last night to see if those unfounded rumours of Resident Evil 9 getting shown were true, and while that was obviously a complete disappointment, I was happy to get a look at a new upcoming horror game, The Midnight Walk.

I'll never pass up on a horror game, but The Midnight Walk looks particularly interesting thanks to it being entirely handcrafted in clay it's really giving out the vibes of if Sackboy was made by Tim Burton.

"Everything you see in The Midnight Walk, from the drooling snarl of monsters to the bristling tree tops that line the journey, was first sculpted in clay and then 3D scanned to a meticulous level of detail," according to the Steam page. "The result is a uniquely layered fantasy world with an artistic imprint, all realised in breathtaking stop motion."

The developers, MoonHood, who previously worked on the coming-of-age fairytale game with a similar art style, Lost in Random, and Ghost Giant, a VR puzzle game, shared their thoughts recently on what it's like to work with clay. The answers from the devs ranged from "It's clay, and it's fun," very true, to "that you can see the fingerprints, that's really cool."

The first trailer was a bit of a blur as I was trying to make sense of all the cool and terrifying monsters. Apparently, the trailer follows The Burnt One, the playable character, as they befriend a lost lantern creature called Potboy (the character that reminds me most of Sackboy). Together, you'll use Potboy's flame to "light your way through a conflicting world of wonder and horror," according to a press release. "Journey down the twisted trail of The Midnight Walk and survive by outsmarting horrific monsters eager to devour your little friend's flame."

There's currently no release date or window for The Midnight Walk yet, but this horror game will be available on PC as well as PSVR, which is great news because I really don't want to be on the outside looking in for this one.