Silent Hill 2 remake lead drops cryptic easter egg hints, says finding all the hidden goodies 'Will take you more than 20 hours for sure'

Initially, fans of Silent Hill 2 (myself included) were pretty apprehensive about Blooper Team's upcoming remake. But after a wave of positive previews, players are now itching to see what all the fuss is about and hopefully find at least a couple of the easter eggs that are apparently lying in wait for us.

In a Twitter post confirming that the playthrough length will clock in at around 16-18 hours, creative director and lead designer Mateusz Lenart also hinted at some easter eggs which will take players a bit longer to find.

"If you like to spend your time searching for everything that we put into the game and things we've hidden for you, it will take you more than 20 hours for sure," Lenart says. "I'm not counting the new game plus and all [the] endings, of course. I'm curious how fast you will get all of them."

But that's not all. Lenart ended his tweet with a string of emojis: an alien, dog, sign, water drop, candle, and lady. A couple of players have tried to figure out what this means in the comments but no one seems to have figured it out yet. However, before you try it yourself, it's worth noting that these probably don't mean anything. "No spoilers… not even through emojis ;)," Lenart replied to one player.

But even if we can't find out more about what lies in wait for us in Silent Hill 2, it's still exciting to contemplate all the possibilities. Replying to another fan, Lenart also reflects on what his favourite part of the remake is: "If I would need to choose, I think the general flow of the game and new level design/puzzles approach. I believe we've been able to find a nice balance between the memory of the original locations and new content that will be able to surprise even the long-time fans of Silent Hill 2."

Hearing that the memory of the original game has been kept at least somewhat intact is a little comforting. I haven't been much of a fan of previous Bloober Team games: I found the Layers of Fear remake particularly difficult to sit through. But I'm hoping that Silent Hill 2 will break the mould, even just a bit.