Here's an adorable, cozy little multiplayer chatroom fishing game

Webfishing Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A cozy little game has been making the rounds on Steam the past few weeks and has picked up quite the following for an indie of its size. Webfishing is a little lo-fi jagged edged game about little animal people wandering about, dressing up in nice clothes, and most importantly fishing on their little island. It's much-loved by its players so far, with 3,819 user reviews on Steam, 98% of them positive, and a peak player count of over 10,000.

If you think you've seen it before you may well have—it was a game jam release, but PC Gamer also covered it in its Five new Steam games you probably missed series for the week of October 14, 2024. (An excellent column, in my decidedly biased opinion.)

It's very much a hangout game, with little activities to do like fish, metal detect, play guitar, and get rich to unlock new cosmetics to wear and tweak your appearance. There are over 100 fish to catch and also the fishing is pretty fun. Which is important.

"WEBFISHING is designed around being social and hanging out with friends and strangers in the camp! Meet new people, find hidden spots, make awful fish puns, and catch fish together!," says the official description.

Perhaps the most surprising thing in Webfishing is that it has a fully functional guitar in it. You can set chords and strum it yourself. Why? Because that's the point of the game. It's a sandbox to paly around and meet people in.

You can find WEBFISHING on Steam.