Watch an innocent oil worker get a high-speed gank in the debut trailer for Ready or Not's next DLC

A new trailer for Dark Waters, the second DLC for the hit SWAT simulator Ready or Not, appeared at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted today, delivering a cinematic setup for cops vs. robbers on the high seas.

In Dark Waters, the "massive upsurge in violent crime" that's gripped the fictional city of Los Sueños has floated out into the open sea. The DLC will include three new levels set on a yacht, an island hotel, and—as seen in the trailer—an oil rig taken over by a band of heavily-armed ecoterrorists apparently protesting the incalculable ecological damage being wrought by the industry in pursuit of equally grotesque profit margins. Also, they're stringing up oil workers and chucking them over the side to make their point.



Frankly, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me unless it's some sort of Hans Gruber-style misdirection. Although I can't imagine what sort of devious strategy involves brutally ganking poor Mike and his co-workers, who are out there just trying to earn an honest living. It's certainly eye-catching, though, and a natural fit for Ready or Not's easy-to-digest morality: These guys are bad!

Shock value is clearly the priority here, but the trailer also showcases, very briefly, the new Los Sueños Police Department helicopter, a UH-60 that will "provide support to players in handling each mission and spotting suspects." That's a whole lotta helicopter for a police department, but not entirely beyond the bounds of believability: The LA County Sheriff's Department, for instance, flies AS332 Super Pumas, which are pretty big birds in their own right. How exactly the helicopter will work in-game hasn't been revealed but it will presumably engender feelings of Saigon, assuming you weren't in junior high at the time.

Ready or Not: Dark Waters will also add five new weapons to the game that will be available to all players, with or without the DLC, and two new cosmetic sets exclusive to Dark Waters. It's set to launch on December 10.