The United Nations asked Helldivers 2 studio Arrowhead if it'd give a talk on psychological manipulation: ‘Could we brainwash an entire community to fight for a fascist state? … Would we be okay with that? Turns out, yeah’

News
By published

Players’ eagerness in the fight for Super Earth begs the question: are we the baddies?

A screenshot of Helldivers 2, depicting a Helldiver saluting while wearing an anthropomorphic facemask
(Image credit: Sony)

If you’ve played Helldivers 2 for more than about 15 seconds, you’re probably well-acquainted with the game’s wry sense of humor. A la Starship Troopers, the game sees players dying in droves as disposable soldiers in the name of a theoretical democratic utopia—not that they’d ever see it, as they’re all too busy getting torn apart by giant bugs and landing supply drops on each other’s heads.

In a talk at 2025’s Game Developers Conference titled “Helldivers 2: Capturing Lightning in a Bottle,” Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt reiterated for anyone out of the loop that, yes, the game is meant to be ironic and the fight for Super Earth was always meant to paint players as dispensable henchmen: "What is Helldivers 2, fundamentally? It would probably be fun to play a co-op action shooter where you’re put in the shoes of the evil side grunts of pop culture … how many seconds would you be able to survive?"

Of course, you might start to wonder how fun it’ll actually be once you consider the implications of dressing players up in fascist uniforms and calling them to arms under the banner of an imperial state to die, die, and die again in the name of democracy. "We asked ourselves, could we brainwash an entire community to fight for a fascist state? Would they? Would we be okay with that? And turns out, yeah, actually," Pilestedt said in his talk.

But it wasn’t just players whose heads were turned by Helldivers sardonic spin on imperial warfare; they also garnered the attention of a little organization you might have heard of before called the United Nations.

"Actually, we got a message from the UN asking if we want to talk, in some form, about psychological defense against manipulation," added Pilestedt. This might all sound like the game is getting a little too real, but he said the key was in finding the right tone and using the imagery in an almost educational way: "We do it all in fun and good spirits, and we actually try to get people to recognize the science of what is a totalitarian state. If you start wearing the same uniform as everybody else and do salutes constantly, you might be in a totalitarian regime."

A screenshot of Helldivers 2, depicting a Helldiver with a hellbomb on their back

(Image credit: Sony)

It’s unclear if Arrowhead actually had any further discussions with the UN, but it speaks volumes to the game’s far reaching influence and evocative riffs on fascist propaganda. Games are not unfamiliar with these sorts of discussions, but rarely does one invite them so bluntly.

To drive the point home and prevent Helldivers 2 from getting too depressing, Arrowhead pulled on the shiny, patriotic aesthetics of the US, the EU, and the UN itself, as well as the “mantras of regimes” like Nazi Germany and North Korea. “It creates pleasing aesthetics,” Pilestedt noted. "Because there’s something totalitarian regimes are really good at: pleasing aesthetics."

It’s hard to imagine Helldivers without its satirical stormtroopers in every corner of the galaxy, and players have certainly responded to the game’s call to arms with eager roleplay, joking and otherwise. Combine that with Helldivers 2’s novel approach to live service, wherein game’s developing war constantly finds new ways to seem comically hopeless, and it seems like Arrowhead is better at indoctrinating loyal soldiers than one might expect. Though given Magicka’s bewildering Vietnam expansion, maybe we should have all seen this coming.

If you’re interested in doing your part, Helldivers 2 is currently on sale for $31.99 on Steam.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 continues its streak of turning missteps into in-game lore: After a major feature was paused for 24 hours, Super Earth says 'nothing out of the ordinary has happened'
helldivers 2 urban legends
Arrowhead CEO says Games Workshop 'would love' a 40K Helldivers 2 crossover, 'but time and resources are finite and we've got our hands busy'
Crashing servers, flame wars, and a 60-day path to redemption—the utterly chaotic first year of Helldivers 2 has been a democratic doozy
Best Multiplayer 2024: Helldivers 2
Best Multiplayer 2024: Helldivers 2
Spartan armour in Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 director decides to kick off 2025 by wading into a conversation about DEI: 'Make good games, don't make a contemporary political statement'
Delta Force&#039;s operator Luna Kim
Delta Force's Chinese developer says it doesn't 'have an opinion' on the American military and just wants to create 'fun and meaningful gameplay' with its campaign based on the very real Battle of Mogadishu
Latest in FPS
A screenshot of Helldivers 2, depicting a Helldiver saluting while wearing an anthropomorphic facemask
The United Nations asked Helldivers 2 studio Arrowhead if it'd give a talk on psychological manipulation: ‘Could we brainwash an entire community to fight for a fascist state? … Would we be okay with that? Turns out, yeah’
A smiling man in military fatigues
Get in here, stalker: Stalker 2’s Patch 1.3 is here with a whopping 1,200 fixes
CS 1.6 remade in CS: Legacy.
A gorgeous ground-up remake of Counter-Strike 1.6 is on its way to Steam, and one of the game's original creators says 'it really gives me old vibes'
Metro Exodus
'I want to raise this glass to our fans, to our community': 4A Games celebrates Metro 2033's 15th anniversary and hints at next Metro game
Official artwork of Valorant showing the game&#039;s characters in a row
Valorant dev accepts there's too much random crap cluttering up the screen: 'The balance team generally agrees with this take'
Fragpunk FPS
Fragpunk review
Latest in News
A screenshot of Helldivers 2, depicting a Helldiver saluting while wearing an anthropomorphic facemask
The United Nations asked Helldivers 2 studio Arrowhead if it'd give a talk on psychological manipulation: ‘Could we brainwash an entire community to fight for a fascist state? … Would we be okay with that? Turns out, yeah’
A photo of a monitor displaying the output screen of Razer&#039;s AI QA Copilot system
It's not for PC gamers but Razer's new AI QA Copilot could ultimately benefit every PC gamer out there, and it's looking like it could be a killer app that AI needs right now
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold 5 times more than the original in its first month
A photo of a gaming laptop&#039;s screen, displaying the control panel for Razer&#039;s Sensa HD Haptics system
I honestly thought Razer's Sensa haptics stuff was just a gimmick until I tried it with a sim racing setup, and now I'm absolutely sold
Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 logo
Here's how to watch the Future Games Show 2025 Spring Showcase
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim SOC graphics card on a grey background with a gradient
Nvidia has cut the MSRP of RTX 50-series FE cards in the UK and Europe and that means... not a whole lot right now
More about fps
A smiling man in military fatigues

Get in here, stalker: Stalker 2’s Patch 1.3 is here with a whopping 1,200 fixes
CS 1.6 remade in CS: Legacy.

A gorgeous ground-up remake of Counter-Strike 1.6 is on its way to Steam, and one of the game's original creators says 'it really gives me old vibes'
A photo of a monitor displaying the output screen of Razer&#039;s AI QA Copilot system

It's not for PC gamers but Razer's new AI QA Copilot could ultimately benefit every PC gamer out there, and it's looking like it could be a killer app that AI needs right now
See more latest
Most Popular
A photo of a monitor displaying the output screen of Razer&#039;s AI QA Copilot system
It's not for PC gamers but Razer's new AI QA Copilot could ultimately benefit every PC gamer out there, and it's looking like it could be a killer app that AI needs right now
A photo of a gaming laptop&#039;s screen, displaying the control panel for Razer&#039;s Sensa HD Haptics system
I honestly thought Razer's Sensa haptics stuff was just a gimmick until I tried it with a sim racing setup, and now I'm absolutely sold
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold 5 times more than the original in its first month
Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 logo
Here's how to watch the Future Games Show 2025 Spring Showcase
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim SOC graphics card on a grey background with a gradient
Nvidia has cut the MSRP of RTX 50-series FE cards in the UK and Europe and that means... not a whole lot right now
A young boy uses the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, mounted to a tabletop.
Microsoft's Adaptive Joystick is geared towards 'players with limited mobility' and is available now for just $30
Hollow Knight: Silksong — character art of Hornet, Silksong&#039;s protagonist, brandishing her weapon
Silksong's weary hollows tossed another scrap of hope from Xbox on high, as a blog post namedrops it next to other 'upcoming games'
United Videogame Workers - CWA logo
Game developers launch North America's first industry-wide union 'to build worker power irrespective of studio and current job status'
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Rejoice! PCI Express 7.0 hits 'final draft' status enabling bandwidth that you probably won't notice on devices that won't appear for years
Truckin&#039; in the rain.
American Truck Simulator’s latest teaser is just a sound effect and no one seems to agree on what exactly it means