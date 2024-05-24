Retro Warhammer 40,000 first-person bullet-hose Boltgun is getting DLC

"The bloody-mindedness, the dogged determination to make the sort of game that I might have sketched on lined paper while I was staring out of the window at school." This is what Andy Edser championed about Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun when he selected the retro FPS as his personal pick of 2023. "You are a Space Marine. You go stomp stomp stomp. We drop you on planet. You go shoot Chaos men now. "

And now, Boltgun is getting even more Chaos men and even more guns to shoot them with. The Forges of Corruption expansion, announced as part of this year's Warhammer Skulls event, revealed a DLC that will send you down into a forge complex with new environments, enemies, and weapons to make big booms with.

Those weapons are a couple of classic 40K heavy weapons that look just like they do on the miniatures: the multi-melta and missile launcher. The latter makes me wonder whether we'll be able to use it to rocket-jump around and get to secret areas more easily. But its main use will surely be to blast heretics, like the new Black Legion havoc and the helbrute.

Boltgun is also getting a horde mode, though that'll be a free update available to everyone, whether you buy the DLC or not. Said DLC will be available on June 18.