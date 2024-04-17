Ready or Not studio Void Interactive confirms it was hacked in March but says 'no user-related data' was stolen

Ready or Not developer Void Interactive has confirmed that it suffered a significant hack that saw at least some of the game's source code stolen, but said that no data relating to Ready or Not players or its own staff was taken.

The hack was first reported by Insider Gaming, which said that more than 4TB of data was taken by a ransom group in March. The site said it was shown the contents of the stolen data, which includes the Ready or Not source code along with console builds of the game and images of it running on a PlayStation 4 test kit.

While the hack happened a month ago, Void Interactive hadn't commented on it until today, when it confirmed the breach with Kotaku, saying it was the result of a vulnerability in cloud services provided by TeamCity. The studio said "no user-related data or staff information has been breached during this incident," and that only "some source code" and directory information was taken. "Our development assets and proprietary code remain secure and intact."

"Evidence from our ongoing investigation suggests that the attack was limited to the TeamCity services interface," Void Interactive said. "As a consequence, the attackers were able to obtain screenshots of top-level project and company-related information. However, it’s important to note that this does not involve any sensitive data leakage."

Ready or Not went into full release in December 2023, after a rough pre-release period that saw the developer split with original publisher Team17, as well as a brief removal from Steam. More notably, Void Interactive has courted controversy by including a school shooting level and a nightclub shooting level, which was added to the game on the 6th anniversary of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass murder in Florida that left 49 people dead and 53 more wounded.

Despite those controversies, Ready or Not was a significant success, launching to a "very positive" reception across more than 134,000 user reviews on Steam.

I've reached out to Void Interactive for more information on how the hack will impact the future development of Ready or Not, and will update if I receive a reply. In the meantime, better ready than not: Even if no user data was stolen in this case, it's never a bad time to change your passwords, and ensure you have 2FA enabled while you're at it.