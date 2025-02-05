Overwatch Classic is bringing back the worst period in the game's history: The dreaded Mercy Moth Meta

When Overwatch players talk about low points in the game's meta, most people tend to bring up GOATS or double shield; many forget the real ancient evil that plagued Overwatch early on: the Moth Meta. But now it's back for everyone to experience.

"Mercy’s rapid Resurrect isn’t the only thing to get hyped for in Overwatch Classic: Moth Meta," Overwatch's official X account says. This new version of Overwatch Classic will be playable from February 4 to February 18 and has the old 6v6 open queue format, so it's exactly the same as it was when this meta was first introduced.

This was the meta that saw Mercy transform into a rapid resurrecting machine. She had rez on cooldown and could instantly bring someone back from the dead, even being able to rez two people within her 20-second ultimate; there was no chance to stop her and no way to counter her.

This also meant that pretty much every game had a Mercy in it, and if your team didn't, you were at a serious disadvantage. I've never really mained Mercy, but I had to throw that aside during this meta just for the sake of winning and not being shouted at by everyone else on my team. Needless to say, I do not have any fond memories of it. But there are some people who are overjoyed to see the Mercy Moth Meta return. "MERCY MY BABY UR BACK," one player says. But Mercy isn't the only hero getting changes in the return to Moth Meta. Both Doomfist and Orisa will also get a couple of retro changes.

Doomfist is back to being a DPS hero, and Orisa gets her Shield Generator and gravitational energy orb back. These aren't as significant as Mercy's changes, but they'll still be a ton of fun to try out again. Despite Doomfist transferring over to tank, he's never really lost some of his DPS features that saw him able to dive backlines, wreak havoc, and then dip out when things got too tough. When it came to Orisa's energy orb, I used to have so much fun using it to drag enemies off the map, so it'll be nice to return to my old ways once more.

Overwatch Classic is all about reliving the glory days. But the more I play this mode, the more I realise that old Overwatch wasn't as great as I remember it being and that it's actually in a pretty good state right now with the 5v5 format. The Moth Meta is only back for a couple of weeks, and while I may poke my head in for a couple of days, I won't stick around to witness the depressing mayhem that will inevitably develop in this classic flashback, thanks to an overpowered hero that can make your hard-earned kills completely redundant and who's as easy to catch and kill as, well, a moth.