Halo co-creator that joined EA to work on Battlefield 'gut punched' as publisher lays off entire team: 'I don't have anything positive to say about EA'
Ridgeline games had been working on a narrative-focused Battlefield entry.
Marcus Lehto is the co-creator of the Halo games and, until 2012, was a senior creative on every Halo game made by Bungie. After that he left to set up on his own with the studio V1 Interactive (which made the shooter Disintegration), before joining EA in 2021 and founding Ridgeline Games, a Seattle-based developer that was working on a new Battlefield game with more of a story focus.
I say "was" because unfortunately Ridgeline has become one of the latest victims in a brutal period of game and tech layoffs. At the end of February EA announced that it would be closing the studio, and laying off all of its staff. Around the same time, Lehto announced he would be leaving the publisher. And he's not a happy camper.
"Gut punched to see EA lay off my team," said Lehto on X. "So many very talented devs who were incredibly valuable to the Battlefield franchise."
Lehto wants to make one thing clear: "Yes, I left EA on my own accord. This was a very tough decision for me to make." He thanks the Battlefield community, and wishes the remaining teams at EA all the best for the future, then turns his guns on the publisher.
"Not been saying much here since I don’t have anything positive to say about EA [and] my recent departure," says Lehto. "And how so many, including my team, are suffering due to the industry sweeping layoffs." Lehto later posted on LinkedIn saying he's "incredibly upset and very sad" about the layoffs and Ridgeline "are very talented people whose lives are being upended needlessly."
The single-player campaign in the works at Ridgeline was a co-development with DICE, which Lehto had previously said would "engage players in new ways." It was apparently a standalone project, though what if anything will happen to it now is unknown.
Lehto's enough of an industry veteran not to say what he really thinks: but you can certainly tell what he really thinks, and clearly this one cuts deep. Lehto ended his post by announcing he's going to take a break from the industry, and think about whether he even wants to return. "In the meantime, I will be taking time away from games to see what, if anything, I want to do next.”
PC Gamer Newsletter
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."
Most Popular
By Morgan Park
By Andy Chalk
By Andy Chalk
By Andy Chalk
By Elie Gould
By Andy Chalk
By Nick Evanson