Borderlands fan with terminal illness asked to see Borderlands 4 early and Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford says 'we're going to do whatever we can to make something happen'

Caleb McAlpine, a 37-year-old "diehard Borderlands fan" recently diagnosed with terminal stage 4 cancer, asked the Borderlands 3 Reddit yesterday if anyone could help him get in touch with Gearbox developers to see Borderlands 4 early.

In the post, McAlpine says the doctors estimate that he only has seven to 12 months to live, and that even if his chemotherapy treatments work, he would still have less than two years. "Is there anyone who knows how to get in touch with Gearbox to see if there is a way to play the game early?" he asked. "Long shot, but thought I would try."

Several hours later, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford wrote on X that he was sent McAlpine's post. "Caleb and I are now chatting via email and we're going to do whatever we can to make something happen," he said.

McAlpine is currently raising funds on GoFundMe to help pay for his medical expenses, the gas to drive an hour to the nearest cancer center, and for food that fits his strict liquid diet. At the time of writing, over $3,500 has been donated toward his $9,000 goal. "Anything you could possibly help with would be greatly appreciated and mean more than words can describe," he says.

Even though very little is known about Borderlands 4—it was announced earlier this year with a short trailer that was more of a wink to eager fans than a suggestion of what to expect—Gearbox is known for pulling strings to honor fans like McAlpine.

In 2019, the studio gifted a 26-year-old fan with terminal cancer an early copy of Borderlands 3 and let him name his own gun in the game, the Trevonator. And before that, in 2011, a Borderlands fan asked Gearbox for a eulogy by their late friend's favorite character, Claptrap. The studio delivered a touching tribute from the robot and named the Michael Mamaril NPC in Borderlands 2 after him.



I remember stumbling into the Shrine of the Fallen Warrior around the time I started playing World of Warcraft and learning that it was a memorial for Michel Koiter, a Blizzard employee who passed away during the MMO's development. I've always appreciated the effort Blizzard puts into remembering its developers and community members with in-game monuments. McAlpine may not get an NPC or a gun named after him, but the fact that Gearbox is trying to honor his wish to see Borderlands 4 early is heartwarming to see.