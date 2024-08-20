Borderlands 4 is coming in 2025

Borderlands 4 - Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of the worst-kept secrets in videogames was finally confirmed tonight at the Opening Night Live showcase at Gamescom: Borderlands 4 is in development, and it's set to arrive in 2025.

No gameplay was revealed in the trailer, or much of anything else really, but that's definitely Borderlands. And while we didn't know the game would be revealed at Opening Night Live, it's not entirely a surprise. Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford said in June, "I don't think I've done a good enough job of hiding the fact that we're working on something … And I think people that love Borderlands are going to be very excited about what we're working on."

The Borderlands 4 Steam page is already live (it's also coming to the Epic Games Store, but isn't listed there yet), and while it doesn't have much to say about the game—"See if you have what it takes to go down in history as a legendary Vault Hunter as you search for secret alien treasure, blasting everything in sight," which is par for the course for Borderlands—you can at least smash it onto your wishlist.

"The team and I at Gearbox have a lot we’ve wanted to do with Borderlands since we first introduced the looter shooter genre to the world with our original game," Pitchford said. "All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions."

So, there we have it: It's happening! We'll keep our eyes open for details and share more when we have them.