A super fan of Dungeons & Dragons' Githyanki made a Baldur's Gate 3-infused Doom map where you can just hang out and talk to them

If you're anything like me, Baldur's Gate 3 knocked your life off-kilter and sent you on a long and winding personal journey through computer and tabletop RPG history looking for the same magic. Brazil-based indie developer vikintor took the lingering BG3 mania to the next level, though, creating a custom Doom map for his and others' Githyanki tabletop characters to hang out in, built with assets from Baldur's Gate 3 and serving as a bit of an extended, tertiary epilogue to one of its endings.

Baldur's Gate and D&D connection aside, the Githmap's an interesting experience on its own. Totally combat-free and defaulting to a third person perspective, it feels like a hub area from an RPG, maybe the prologue to a Githyanki-themed full game that doesn't exist. Doom's look makes for a nice pairing with the Planescape-y-ness of the whole endeavor, which weaves open cathedral interiors, wood-paneled living quarters, and surreal industrial structures together under an alien sky.

GITHMAP is out!!! - YouTube Watch On

The map really sprawls, and I didn't even see everything after a half hour of poking around: I've got a red key but only gold doors to open. My favorite Doom modding moment was definitely a map secret that turned into something resembling a dream sequence, with the level shifting and changing behind me as I explored a secret maze.

For Baldur's Gate enjoyers, there's something really delightful about seeing character models from the game⁠—vikintor solicited submissions from fellow Githyanki players to populate the place⁠—turned into 2D sprites, bringing things ironically close to how the OG Baldur's Gate games were presented.

I really dig how it's set on the periphery of one of BG3's endings too. You take control of an average Joe Githyanki in the midst of Lae'zel and Orpheus' cosmic rebellion, sort of like a below decks episode of Baldur's Gate 3. The story doesn't really "go" anywhere (unless I missed more than I thought), but it doesn't have to⁠—it's an interesting little slice of fantasy life.

You can check out the Githmap for free on itch.io, and it doesn't even require a copy of Doom to run. You can also stay abreast of vikintor's other work via itch or X, "The Everything App."

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: vikintor, id Software, Larian) (Image credit: vikintor, id Software, Larian) (Image credit: vikintor, id Software, Larian) (Image credit: vikintor, id Software, Larian) (Image credit: vikintor, id Software, Larian)