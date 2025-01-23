How to romance Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

It's been 20-something years, and you've still got to gently guide Cloud by the hand so he doesn't mess up his relationship with his childhood friend. Unlike Cloud, my flirting game has only improved since '97 ⁽ᵒᵏᵃʸ ⁿᵒᵗ ʳᵉᵃˡˡʸ⁾, so I'm here to help with this FF7 Rebirth Tifa romance guide to land you that Gold Saucer date.

Well, dates as in plural, since Rebirth offers an outing with Tifa in Chapter 8 and Chapter 12. There's quite a bit to remember as you progress through the story if you're looking to prioritize her bond, so upon hitting Chapter 2, start double-checking those dialogue and event options against this guide.

Here's everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's relationship and romance with Tifa.

Romancing Tifa: Basic tips

There's a section on the ins and outs of relationships and romance in FF7 Rebirth at the bottom of this guide (you can use the nav to jump to it), but let's go ahead and establish a few ground rules for Cloud's relationship with Tifa:

Dialogue , Odd Jobs , Synergy Skills , and story events impact Tifa's romance

, , , and impact Tifa's romance "Romance" in FF7 Rebirth mostly refers to Gold Saucer dates

Tifa's affinity with Cloud must be the highest in the party—don't let others creep ahead

There are two dates, one in Chapter 8 and another in Chapter 12 Tifa will accompany you on both if your bond is leveled enough



You don't need to do everything involving Tifa perfectly, but be careful about skipping the optional dialogue and neglecting her main story preferences. A poor choice here and there can add up fast, but at least there's always New Game+ to revisit if you drop the ball.

Cloud and Tifa Synergy Skills and Abilities

Synergy Skills and Abilities are among the easiest ways to work toward romancing Tifa. Using actions where Cloud and Tifa partner up doesn't seem to bump the value up much, but it's still a helpful boost when trying to keep Tifa's affinity leveled above the rest.

Tifa Synergy Skills with Cloud Leaping Strike (becomes Soaring Flurry with Cloud) Slip and Slide

Tifa Synergy Abilities with Cloud Synchro Cyclone

Cloud Synergy Skills with Tifa Melee Blade (becomes Power Cleave with Tifa) Counterfire

Cloud Synergy Abilities with Tifa Relentless Rush



Romancing Tifa: Best dialogue options

Best Tifa romance dialogue options

When it comes to relationships, Rebirth is no Persona. Cloud can stick his foot in his mouth more than once or ignore her, and Tifa won't think any less of him. It's possible to miss or flounder in so many of these that Tifa's relationship never levels enough for a date, though. And picking the best dialogue option in some scenes will have a bigger effect.

When looking back using New Game+ saves, you can test and see how all three responses impact the relationship. There are one, two, and three-star answers. You're going for the three-star choice, so select the following options in each chapter:

Chapter 2 - Kalm

⭐⭐⭐ Choice:

Find Tifa standing in the plaza after leaving the inn, and answer her question with "The place I made that promise to you."

Chapter 4 - Junon

⭐⭐⭐ Choice:

Look for Tifa upstairs when resting at Under Junon's inn and respond, "Only person from the village I remember is you."

Chapter 6 - Costa del Sol

⭐⭐⭐ Choice:

After siding with Tifa and Red XIII on the beach, tell Tifa, "Lot's happened since then," when prompted.

Romancing Tifa: Odd Jobs

Odd jobs to complete for Tifa's romance

Rebirth's regions are full of additional side quests, and some of those are associated with individual party members. There are seven Tifa quests to complete, and if you're really trying to show her Cloud cares, perfect them for extra points.

A Rare Card Lost (Chapter 2)

Calling All Frogs (Chapter 4)

Dreaming of Blue Skies (Chapter 4)

Bodybuilders in a Bind (Chapter 7)

My White-Haired Angel (Chapter 11)

Gold Cup or Bust (Chapter 12)

Sand and Circuses (Chapter 12)

Romancing Tifa: Quest and event choices

Tifa romance quest choices and events

Relationships and romance don't impact much of FF7 Rebirth's main story, but there are a few decisions to make favoring Cloud's childhood friend. They aren't the same for everyone, but Tifa's important story beats include the following five main events:

Inauguration Parade (Chapter 4)

Same Taste in Beachwear (Chapter 6)

Costa del Sol Beach Fight Partner (Chapter 6)

Loveless (Chapter 12)

Skywheel Date (Chapter 12)

Inauguration Parade (Chapter 4)

This one's among the tougher asks for Tifa's romance. During the Junon Parade, complete the rhythm game with a high score to impress her. Don't worry if you don't get it on the first go, you can keep retrying before moving on.

Same Taste in Beachwear (Chapter 6)

There's overlap here between Tifa and Aerith. Improve Tifa's relationship with Cloud by putting them in matching beachwear. If you're worried about Aerith's relationship outpacing Tifa's, then make sure her outfit doesn't match Cloud. Matching Tifa swimsuit options include:

Shining Spirit (Tifa) and Wild Surf (Cloud)

(Tifa) and (Cloud) Majestic Glamour (Tifa) and Ocean Chocobo (Cloud)

Costa del Sol beach fight partner (Chapter 6)

When prompted, side with Tifa and Red XIII in the Costa del Sol beach fight.

Leveling romance and relationships in FF7 Rebirth

How does romance in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth work?

Cloud can go on a date with Tifa, Aerith, Barret, Red XIII, or Yuffie in FF7 Rebirth—each with two different events at the Gold Saucer. Missable conversations throughout the game, Odd Jobs, Synergy Skills, and a few main story events impact your relationship with all of them.

Rebirth doesn't play coy about where Cloud stands with the cast, either. How another character feels about him is indicated through their emoji-like smiley face icons, just like in real life. While adventuring with your party, use H on mouse and keyboard to display their affinity icons, or L1 on controller.

After beating FF7 Rebirth, there's also a Play Log in the System menu you can use to guide you along when exploring other relationship options. It displays how conversations, Odd Jobs, Synergy Skills, and story events impacted Cloud's relationship with everyone.