GOG just got its hands on a butt-ton more SNK games and now you can too, with some hefty discounts

Been sitting at your desk thinking thoughts like "Man, I really wish I could play Ninja Master's: Haoh Ninpo Cho again" or "Gee, will they just put Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy on PC already?!" No? Well, maybe someone out there is, and it's their lucky day. GOG just threw a whole load more SNK games on its platform and popped them all on sale along with the rest of its SNK catalogue.

Okay, I will be fair and say it's not just the obscure games that have made an appearance. The King of Fighters '97 (Global Match) and The King of Fighters 2003 have been added, along with Samurai Shodown 4: Amasuka's Revenge, Over Top, and Metal Slug 4. They're all available for less than $5 right now too, as are most of the games currently on sale.

You can nab some of the newer KOF games for anywhere from $2.99 to $8.99, while the original Metal Slug is going for a measly $1.99 right now. If sports games are more your bag, you can grab Soccer Brawl or Super Sidekicks for $4.79, while Baseball Stars 2 is going for $1.79 during the sale.

If you're looking to get some real bang for your buck, the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection is currently 80% off in the sale, down from $29.99 to just $5.99. It's "the ultimate collection of classic arcade games from SNK's golden age with 24 different nostalgic titles back from the 1980s," according to the GOG description. If you're looking for a little return to your childhood faves—as me and Lauren were talking about in last week's episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast—it could be a good one to scoop up.

If you're already SNK'd out and just want to know the developer's latest additions to GOG, here are all 24 games that just landed: