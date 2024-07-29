'It's a soccer ball': Modders are already correcting Fallout: London's local lingo one sport at a time

After four years in development and one mod-breaking Fallout 4 next-gen update, Fallout: London has finally been released. Players flocked to the DLC-sized mod over the weekend, and despite some difficulties installing it, many are currently exploring everything that this new wasteland has to offer.

But while it's brilliant to see the world of Fallout outside of its usual American setting, some players are having a tough time with all the colloquial differences. Someone's even created a mod with the sole purpose of changing all references to association football to its American name, soccer.

"It's a soccer ball" was uploaded to Nexus mods over the weekend, and as you may guess, most users aren't seeing the funny side. "No, it's definitely a football," one player says."Only Americans incorrectly call it "Soccer" for some reason, what even is a "Soccer" lmao."

A few do acknowledge that this mod is pretty harmless, as it really doesn't affect anyone who doesn't want to use it. The mod's creator, who goes by GrumpyOldNord, even confirms that this should be taken with a grain of salt: "To be fair, I only tagged it as humor, joke, or just for fun." However, they do note that other users have since added unrealistic and horror tags.

But scrolling through the comments, it becomes painfully apparent that this is no laughing matter for many players. Arguments about whether or not people should respect the local phrases have since escalated to the typical name-calling you'd expect, as well as a number of strange arguments about how aluminium is spelled.

Complaints about the lack of guns are also rolling in, as many feel that Team Folon has short-changed players with a minimal selection of weapons. But as the UK's gun laws are drastically different, it makes sense that players won't be able to find AR15s just lying around. "Brother, you're in Britain, not Florida. The gun design also makes more sense in Britain. Have you seen London's 9mm pistol? You probably didn't since you probably didn't play the mod fully before complaining," someone else points out.

But the most concerning thing about this mod is how well your PC will be able to handle it alongside Fallout: London. There have already been plenty of reports on crashes and bugs, so much so that one of the developers had to post a solutions megathread to the Fallout: London Reddit. So, if you're experiencing crashes on launch, green UI, or an inability to select certain characters, you may want to browse this thread before thinking about downloading any new mods.