A Fallout: London modder has taken it upon themself to cure the rampant dog food addiction that is more sinister than you'd think

One of the newest quirks players are finding in Fallout: London seems to be an odd addiction to dog food. There's currently no explanation for this, so one modder decided to take matters into their own hands and create a mod that'll do away with this addiction for good.

Aptly named "Dog Food Addiction Remover," it was added earlier this week by modder Avislone. "I was rather surprised when I looked down to find myself addicted to dog food, of all things, and when I asked around, there was only some speculation on the Discord as to why it was made addictive in the first place," Avislone says in the description. "I took it upon myself to lower the addiction chance of all dog food down to zero, making it so that you shouldn't ever get addicted to a fairly common food source. It's debatably lore-friendly, per what the comments are telling me, so use it at your own peril."

One look at Team FOLON's Discord reveals that the effects of dog food addiction are far-reaching. Despite multiple players' efforts, no one can figure out if this affliction is a lore-abiding choice or just a funny ailment. There is one theory about why it could be so tasty, but that includes spoilers about what's going on in the Prilladog Dog Food Factory.

Fallout: London spoilers ahead

Venturing into the factory is an optional event, but if you do manage to open the gates, you'll be able to explore every nook and cranny. Once you convince the factory boss to give the workers what they want, you can snoop around the basement, where you uncover a nasty truth—the secret ingredient and the dog food's mystery meat is, in fact, human flesh.

Cannibalism is generally frowned upon in Fallout (shocking, I know). In Fallout 3, you can talk to some members of The Family about it, and they'll tell you that when it comes to cannibals, it's on sight. Most of the time, those who dine on human flesh get ostracised or beaten up by other regular folks. In Fallout 76, eating humans may turn you into a Wendigo.

While it would be cool to have a similar consequence present for those addicted to the "dog food" in Fallout: London, so far, it just seems like the affliction costs you a couple of action points. So, while it's not a big issue, it's understandable if you want to remove the addiction altogether.

However, be warned that modder Avislone doesn't actually know what will happen to you if you use this mod while suffering the effects of the addiction: "No clue what might happen if you are already addicted to dog food when you install this. I don't think anything would break, but to play it safe, I'd recommend using a 'sober' (FOLON's version of addiction) to clear out the addiction first. If you want to do this quickly, hit the ~ key, type in 'player.add item 000459C5 1' (no quotation marks) and hit enter. You should be good to install this mod, then. Or, you know, live life dangerously and don't do that, but I know what seemed to work for me."