Dragon Age: The Veilguard will see the return of Inquisition's protagonist, and you'll be able to customize their appearance and voice

An IGN video preview of Dragon Age: The Veilguard's character creator included a pretty shocking revelation about how it will account for our choices in previous games: The protagonist of Dragon Age: Inquisition will appear in the game, and we'll be able to customize their voice, background, and appearance to match our original saves.

The relevant section comes at the 4:36 mark of IGN's preview video, showing a portion of a "Customize World State" menu in The Veilguard. We'll be able to select from the major character background choices from Inquisition, even choosing which of the four potential voice actors from that game will represent them. Class selection notably seems to be absent, but we'll be able to tweak their appearance using the same character creator as for Rook, Veilguard's new protagonist.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Preview: BioWare Finally Nails The Character Creator Iâ€™ve Always Wanted - YouTube Watch On

It looks like the Inquisitor will have a nifty little Guts robot hand to account for primeval trickster god and worst friend ever Solas having chopped it off at the end of Inquisition's capstone Trespasser DLC, and won't that be an awkward reunion? My money is on the Inquisitor being a major home base NPC like Cullen or Leliana in Inquisition, and I gotta say I love that they're rocking a variation of the same awful grey jim jams they wore as a casual outfit back in their home game.

Their story hardly seemed finished with Trespasser, but given the time elapsed and how customizable they were, I'm still surprised and impressed to see BioWare implement the character like this. Having the Inquisitor's various potential voice actors return is particularly cool, implementing four different performances for the same character when they aren't even the game's protagonist this time around. This isn't the first time this has happened in Dragon Age, though: Dragon Age 2's Hawke played a major role in Inquisition's story, and could similarly be customized in that game. You can also check out our preview of six early hours in The Veilguard⁠—spoiler alert: It's looking pretty good.