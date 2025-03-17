Deconstructeam's next game is about training to shoot a single fireball at an impossible target

Many Nights A Whisper - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Deconstructeam, the indie studio who brought us The Red Strings Club, Gods Will Be Watching, and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, has teamed up with fellow Spanish indie studio Selkie Harbor for their next game: Many Nights a Whisper.

It casts us as the Dreamer, someone chosen to perform a ritual that, if performed correctly, will grant the wishes of their community. That ritual is to use a sacred slingshot to land a fireball in a chalice described as "impossibly distant".

Many Nights a Whisper is a short game, intended to be completed in a single sitting, that is mostly about the buildup to the event. During the day you train by shooting fireballs, and talk to your mentor. By night, you visit the Confession Wall to hear the whispered wishes of the local townspeople so you can decide whether you want them to come true.

And then, at the end, you shoot a fireball at an ancient chalice. "Should you fail, ten years of calamity will follow, and their hopes will be lost to the winds." So no pressure there, then.

It promises to feature Deconstructeam's trademark "ethical conundrums and heartfelt conversations", which were definitely a highlight of The Red Strings Club, and it'll be out some time in the second quarter of the year. There's a Steam page where you can record your own wish, by which I mean you can add it to your wishlist without having to shoot a fireball at anything.