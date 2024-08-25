Click Click Dig is a charming little pixelated idler

Okay, idle fans, I've got a new clicker for you: Click Click Dig dropped a new demo this week, and it's looking pretty much like your kind of thing. In it, your little guy ("Diggy") and his friends are tunneling toward the center of various planets in search of special and rare materials. Special and rare materials you'll obviously use to dig deeper, faster, on even more planets.

First off, it's very cute. The little guys' little animations are adorable, from the flopping fish to the squashy slime—exactly the kind of characterful thing you want from an idle or incremental game.

It's the basic setup you expect by now: Start simple, just you and a click or two, then hire assistants to autoclick, then start unlocking upgrades... then skins that are upgrades... then upgrade shops... a research system... crafting. Yeah, it's all here, and I like it so far.

The free prologue is its own unique planet to dig to the center of, which takes a day or three depending on how you play idlers. Pleasantly, it's not every single system in the game and since it's a special planet looks like it'll have different unlocks than the main game does. Specifically this demo lets you get some unique skins and items that are only available in the prologue and will carry over to the main game if and when you play that.

You can find Click Click Dig: Prologue on Steam, alongside the page for Click Click Dig proper.