The most wishlisted cozy game on Steam is launching in September

Ever since seeing its adorable castle doodling clips on social media I've been desperate for Tiny Glade . The little laid back building game has caught a lot of cozy gaming fans that way, shooting up way higher on the list of most wishlisted Steam games (spot 19 as of writing) than I'm used to seeing cozy games attain. It won't have to stay on our wishlists much longer now because Pounce Light has just announced it will launch on September 23.

If you'd somehow missed it, Tiny Glade hails from the Townscaper school of little building toy games, but it's got a lot more editing tools. Where Townscaper kept things pretty simple, Tiny Glade leans more into some of the highly customizable features of The Sims. It's still got that playful procedural quality to it though, where half the fun is discovering how a build changes based on the things you stick together. A footpath leading to a wall will spawn an archway to allow the path to continue, for instance, while shortening the roof on a castle segment will turn it into a rampart.

Tiny Glade - Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The new Tiny Glade trailer reveals a couple as yet unseen little details for our adorable dioramas like water features and ducks that spawn in them—which you can obviously pet. It also shows off one very big snowy castle build, which I'm pretty sure just gave me goosebumps.

Back when I tried its demo in June, that was one of my lingering questions: how big can we build? I really enjoyed playing around in the very small buildable area that we were given but I am overambitious at heart and I wanted to sprawl into massive castle town builds. Tooling around with all the miniscule details on a forbidding castle is just my speed. I'm now counting the days until I can absolutely lose myself in its tiny cobbled streets.

Fortunately for those who missed it, Tiny Glade's demo has also just made a return on Steam alongside today's announcement, so you can get to grips with building ahead of the full launch.

(Image credit: Pounce Lght)