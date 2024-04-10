Goodbye, free time: Slay the Spire 2 releases in 2025

Slay the Spire, the brilliant roguelike deckbuilder that first released in early access in 2017, is getting a sequel next year.

Slay the Spire 2 was announced with a teaser video, embedded above, at the Triple-I Initiative showcase today. It's quite a glow up: A brief but sweet animated reintroduction to the Spire.

Near the end of the teaser, we see what I assume will be Slay the Spire 2's three launch characters: The Ironclad and The Silent, and a new skeleton character. A screenshot on Slay the Spire 2's just-launched Steam page reveals the skeleton to be The Necrobinder, "a wandering lich who seeks to bind the forgotten corpse."

I'm a little sad not to see my boy The Defect, the first character I beat the original Slay the Spire with, but we don't know for sure what the roster will be. And The Necrobinder sounds cool—I'm wondering if they can somehow raise dead enemies as their own minions?

In general, I'm very curious to know how developer Mega Crit has expanded on the design of its landmark hit, which was such a refined game of math and chance to begin with. I'd probably be happy if Slay the Spire 2 were just more of the same, with new artifacts, cards, events, and enemies, but it being a full sequel—stylized with a Roman numeral and everything—gets me wondering if they've altered or evolved something about the core design.

"The Spire isn't what it used to be," reads the Steam page. "Encounter all new enemies, events, and treasures await as the rooms and items you discover change each time you play... Try risky builds or play it safe as you explore countless different strategies, find yourself in peculiar scenarios, and confront the Bosses of each Act."

The listing also promises yet unannounced "new ways to play."

Based on the screenshots released so far, it's clear that the original's distinctive art style has been retained, though I wonder if the animated teaser, which clearly had some budget behind it, suggests we'll see more motion. The original did use screen shake to communicate quite a lot of its action. Then again, those simple, shorthand animations—like the way characters attack by gliding in the direction of their enemies—were part of what made Slay the Spire so charismatic.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Mega Crit) (Image credit: Mega Crit) (Image credit: Mega Crit) (Image credit: Mega Crit) (Image credit: Mega Crit) (Image credit: Mega Crit)

According to the Steam page, Slay the Spire 2 was built in a new engine. "We're bringing in modern features, incorporating all-new visuals, and expanding moddability," says Mega Crit.

Like the first game, Slay the Spire 2 will release first in early access. It's set to come out some time next year.

"Slay the Spire's success comes from our community," says the studio. "It sounds corny, but the extra mile many of you went to report issues, translate content/announcements, create long video essays, make excellent (lol) tier lists, and draw goofy or gorgeous fan art is the reason we're doing it all again. We love our job!"