Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix stops Minthara from just doing whatever the heck she wants

It's good when RPGs give your companions a bit of agency, but in the case of Baldur's Gate 3's Minthara, one of your more dastardly pals, a bug caused her to take that to extremes, sometimes refusing to follow the party, and sometimes refusing to leave it. Make up your mind!

Initially it was pretty tough to get Minthara to team up with you at all, unless you were an evil bastard who hates peaceful druids and refugees, but Larian has made it a bit easier for you to recruit her since launch. Even so, it's not all been plain sailing for Minthara stans. She's still causing trouble, and Larian's clocked an issue where she sometimes stops following the party in Act II and III, which isn't really what you want from a companion. Meanwhile, when she was meant to leave the party after being escorted out of Moonrise Towers, sometimes she just wouldn't.

Both of these issues have been resolved in the game's latest hotfix, as explained in the update post.

"Was Minthara exercising perhaps a little too much independence? We've fixed an issue where everyone's favourite drow would simply decide to not follow the party in Act II or Act III. You should find her more willing to fall in line now—at least in terms of keeping up. She's still something of a free spirit."

Also included in the hotfix are some crash safeguards and a variety of other bug fixes. Check out the full list below: