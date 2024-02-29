Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix stops Minthara from just doing whatever the heck she wants
Your drow buddy doesn't like following orders.
It's good when RPGs give your companions a bit of agency, but in the case of Baldur's Gate 3's Minthara, one of your more dastardly pals, a bug caused her to take that to extremes, sometimes refusing to follow the party, and sometimes refusing to leave it. Make up your mind!
Initially it was pretty tough to get Minthara to team up with you at all, unless you were an evil bastard who hates peaceful druids and refugees, but Larian has made it a bit easier for you to recruit her since launch. Even so, it's not all been plain sailing for Minthara stans. She's still causing trouble, and Larian's clocked an issue where she sometimes stops following the party in Act II and III, which isn't really what you want from a companion. Meanwhile, when she was meant to leave the party after being escorted out of Moonrise Towers, sometimes she just wouldn't.
Both of these issues have been resolved in the game's latest hotfix, as explained in the update post.
"Was Minthara exercising perhaps a little too much independence? We've fixed an issue where everyone's favourite drow would simply decide to not follow the party in Act II or Act III. You should find her more willing to fall in line now—at least in terms of keeping up. She's still something of a free spirit."
Also included in the hotfix are some crash safeguards and a variety of other bug fixes. Check out the full list below:
- Introduced a few crash safeguards to ensure that when a savegame fails to load, you'll be sent back to the Main Menu.
- Fixed some issues causing the second player on split screen to have a black screen for 30 seconds.
- Fixed a bug preventing you from opening containers (like the Camp Supply Sack) while trading if you selected a different character from the one who initiated the trade. This also fixed a sneaky money exploit.
- Fixed a bug causing the environment to never take its turn, blocking combat from progressing.
- Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in combat if there were still some bats remaining after you defeated Cazador.
- Fixed an infinite loot bug that would duplicate Herdmaster Skardjall's Scale Mail every time you removed the Whipping Cane from his body.
- Fixed a bug causing the crime dialogue for trespassing to get spammed beside the Steel Watch Foundry.
- Fixed some banding and shader issues in cinematics that were causing VFX artefacts on faces at certain angles.
- Fixed Minthara sometimes not following the party in Act II or Act III.
- Fixed a case where Halsin wouldn't move to his position when you arrived at Last Light in Act II.
- Fixed an issue where Minthara wouldn't leave the party after being escorted out of Moonrise Towers.
- Fixed an issue causing characters to tell you they were too busy to talk to you when you tried to speak to them. They were lying.
- Fixed missing tab textures in the Trade UI.
- Hid the filter tabs for traders when bartering with them, these will be reintroduced in a future update pending further testing.
- Fixed a potential crash when preloading complex cinematics.
