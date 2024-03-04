The outstanding Deus Ex: Human Revolution, a 94%-rated game with over 22K 'Very Positive' reviews, is now cheaper than a cup of coffee

Now, 13 years after Eidos-Montréal dropped its 2011 Deus Ex reboot, Human Revolution, my appreciation for just how good this cyberpunk immersive sim is has remained undiminished with each passing year, as I'm sure it has done with countless other PC gamers around the world.

With Human Revolution Eidos-Montréal decided to operate in the same world as the legendary original Deus Ex, and did so despite the last game in the Deus Ex series, Invisible War, being panned by many critics and selling poorly (in my opinion quite unfairly). The Deus Ex series was languishing. So the fact PC Gamer would go on to score Human Revolution a stonkingly-high 94% on review showed just what an incredible job its devs did.

View Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut on GOG

After recently replaying Human Revolution and its sequel, Mankind Divided, runthroughs that were sadly inspired by the news that the much-wanted third game in the series is now officially DOA, I can confirm that this remains a joy to play.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution later received a Director's Cut (the definitive version imo, fixing almost every minor flaw in the original), and it's this version that is now on-sale at GOG with a huge discount of 85%. That means that right now you can pick the game up, as well as its sequel, for less than a cup of coffee. The details are below.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut | $3.12/£2.49 at GOG (85% off)

This is the cyberpunk sci-fi immersive sim masterpiece that PC Gamer gave 94% to on review, and it's now cheaper than a cup of coffee thanks to an 85% discount. You get the definitive Director's Cut edition of the game, too, which includes all DLC and extras.

If you've already got Human Revolution in your gaming library, or just fancy doubling up your Deus Ex fun, then Human Revolution's sequel, Mankind Divided, is also on sale at GOG, with the same fat 85% discount available. The sequel arguably offers a slightly less memorable story, but takes the immersive sim potential to an even higher level, with detailed environments allowing creative solutions to most missions. There are new augmentations and weapons on offer, too.

Tomb Raider - Game of The Year Edition | $3.79/£3.00 at GOG (85% off)

The sequel to Human Revolution takes augmentations, weapons, and immersive sim gameplay to an even higher level, even though the game's wider story isn't as memorable as the first game. Still, a very highly-rated game that delivers buckets of replayability and class.

As to how both these games play today, on my rig (Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti, 32GB RAM DDR4, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, ASRock B450M Pro4), both run flawlessly with buttery smooth framerates. But even though they remain gorgeous, these are older titles and any PC gamer with a half-decent rig should be able to run these games without issue.

My take is that both these games are absolute must-plays for fans of immersive sims, something that is backed up by this Director's Cut version of Deus Ex: Human Revolution boasting over 22,500 'Very Positive reviews from gamers on Steam. This is a release that has hit hard with PC gamers and continues to do so.

For even more information on both Deus Ex: Human Revolution and its sequel, be sure to check out PC Gamer's verdicts in our Deus Ex: Human Revolution review and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided review.