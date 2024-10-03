Not all Space Marines are created equal: Space Marine 2 dev asks players to be nice on the off chance you come across Henry Cavill
"You don't want to insult Henry Cavill, brother, no you don't."
The September community update for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 included all the usual trappings like bug patches and announcements for upcoming content, but one part caught me a little off guard: one of the devs pleading for the community to be a little nicer just in case you run into Henry Cavill.
"It has been reported that some players were displaying hurtful behaviours or comments in-game," the community update reads. "We do not tolerate that and will take action to prevent it.
"First and foremost, we kindly ask you to remain respectful, mature, and mannerly with your fellow Space Marines. You can never know how old the other players may be, how their day is going, how sensitive they may be… overall, you never know who your brothers and sisters are. It could even be… you don't want to insult Henry Cavill, brother, no you don't."
It was only a matter of time before we found out that Henry Cavill was playing Space Marine 2, but players were still excited to see Cavill confirm his love for the recent Warhammer 40K game on his Instagram last week: "Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding. It has real potential to be absolutely awesome!"
Players should just be nice to each other for the obvious reason: No one wants to get banned (it's also the decent thing to do). But waving Henry Cavill in front of fans feels like the equivalent of your parent threatening to tell your favourite power ranger that you hadn't eaten your veggies back when you were six.
But honestly, that worked for me back when I was six, and apparently, it still works now. I'd be pretty horrified if I were shit-talking a player only for them to reveal that they're actually Henry Cavill—that would be a serious jumpscare. So maybe we should all just act like every player we come across is Henry Cavill and just be nice to everyone, no matter how many dumb decisions they make.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.