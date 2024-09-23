Henry Cavill is a big Space Marine 2 fan: 'Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding'

Henry Cavill is a big Warhammer guy—you may have heard something about that—and he's also pretty big into videogames. Given all that, you probably won't be surprised to hear that he's leapt feet-first into Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and he sure seems to like it.

"This game is the mutt's...," Cavill wrote on his Instagram account. "Seriously, though, they've done pretty well eh? I couldn't complete the campaign on Angel of Death by myself (or at least didn't have patience to complete by myself!) which I love!

"Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding—It has real potential to be absolutely awesome! Disclaimer: I know nothing about game development so the kind of dreams I have may be rather difficult to implement!"

First things first. The "mutt" descriptor, as best I can put it together, is an abbreviated-for-politeness version of "the mutt's nuts," which I am informed by members of our UK team is a slightly-less-crude version of "the dog's bollocks," which I am further informed by members of our UK team is a bit of slang used to describe something that's really good. Not that there was much doubt given the rest of Cavill's post, but it's better to be sure.

Cavill playing Space Marine 2 on "Angel of Death," the game's highest difficulty, is yet another reinforcement of his gamer cred, and the fact that he apparently needed to squad up to complete it had quite a few people musing about what it would be like having him randomly show up in their group. His username, which people on Instagram naturally zoomed in to see, is entirely nondescript but there are other potential giveaways: "this guy talking in my party sounds an AWFUL lot like Eisenhorn," one wrote, a reference to to WH40K character Gregor Eisenhorn, who Cavill's previously said he might like to play in a live-action series.

(Other people following Cavill zoomed in to get a better look at Cavill's dog, who seems to be living the good life and is entirely unfussed about the whole thing. The mutt's nuts, indeed.)

There's also at least one request to add him to the game, which wouldn't be unprecedented. Creative Assembly worked Cavill into Total War: Warhammer 2 in 2020, not long after he revealed he'd been spending some of his Covid-19 quarantine time painting Warhammer miniatures.

It doesn't seem like Cavill would be averse to the idea, given the comment about his "dreams" for Space Marine 2, and the opportunity is certainly there: Saber Interactive is already thinking about a Space Marine 2 sequel or DLC. But I have to think his hands are pretty full at the moment: He's currently heading up a new Warhammer 40,000 cinematic universe in partnership with Games Workshop and Amazon Studios, a job he said earlier this year is "the greatest privilege of my professional career."