If Space Marine 2 left you with a 40K craving, Humble Bundle's selling 24 Space Marine books for $18

Space Marine 2 being the most recent action game du jour has meant there are suddenly a lot of people experiencing the grim darkness of the 41st millennium for the very first time. A friend of mine didn't even know Warhammer 40,000 had Orks, let alone that they reproduce via spores! Oh, to be so young. If Space Marine 2 gave you your first taste of 40K and you're eager for more, you're in luck. Humble Bundle is currently offering the Tales of the Space Marine Chapters bundle , a pay-what-you-want pile of Space Marine-centric Warhammer 40K ebooks, the first six of which you can get for as low as $1.

The full 24-book bundle, which will cost you $18, is a sort of Space Marine sampler platter. Aside from a couple of the short story collections, each book focuses on a different flavor of Space Marine, because the God-Emperor's large, armored sons come in all sorts of varieties. Here's the deal: Each Chapter is descended from one of the Primarchs, clones of the Emperor who, as babies in the distant past, were treacherously yoinked into random sectors of deep space, where they adopted the culture of whatever scattered interstellar pocket of humanity they landed in. Rediscovered as demigod adults, they were brought back into the Imperium fold for the unending war effort against the galaxy's countless horrors, each serving as the cultural and genetic template for their own Chapter's host of cloned supersoldiers.

For example, Space Marine 2's protagonists are from the Ultramarines, the Chapter of blue-plated Imperium poster boys. They're represented in the bundle by the Legends of the Dark Millennium short story collection—included in the bundle's middle tier, which gets you 14 books for $10.

Elsewhere, we've got books for all the fan-favorite Chapters: Deus Encarmine centers the vampiric Blood Angels (it's a whole thing). If space vikings are more to your liking, you'll want the Space Wolves novel, Blood of Asaheim. The secretive and monastic Dark Angels have the aptly-named Angels of Darkness novel. Hell, even the psychic Grey Knights have their own self-titled novel on the list.

And there's more! Black Templars, White Scars, Salamanders—I could go on. Whatever bundle size you go with, you'll get each book in both ePUB and MOBI formats to read on whatever device you fancy. The Tales of the Space Marine Chapters bundle will be available until October 5, 2024. After that, if your 40K cravings are somehow still unsatisfied, only the fan wikis can help you.