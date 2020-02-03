Popular

Game on the big screen with this 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $498

By

Save around $200 on this Vizio smart TV with HDR support.

Game on the big screen with this 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $498
(Image credit: Vizio)

Big screen TVs have come down in price quite a bit over the years, to the point where bringing home a 65-inch model does not have to set you back a grand or more. I'm not just talking about crappy TVs, either. Over at Walmart, you can buy a Vizio 65-inch M-series (M656-G4) 4K TV with HDR support for just $498 right now.

That's $250 below the list price Walmart advertises, and while it doesn't usually sell for that amount, it's $201.99 less than Vizio's price. It's an excellent bargain for a big screen TV. Even better, the M-series is not Vizio's entry-level range.

Vizio 65" M656-G4 4K HDR Smart TV | $498 (save $201.99)
The M-series is Vizio's mid-range line, and with this discount you can score a fantastic bargain on a 65-inch model. Likewise, Walmart is selling the 55-inch model at a discount for $358 too.View Deal

It can be a bit confusing browsing Vizio's lineup because of the different series it offers, and the differences that exist from one year's model to the next. This particular variant sports a dozen local dimming zones to adjust the backlight in specific areas, can hit a 400 nits brightness level, and offers up smart features by way of built-in Chromecast and Apple Airplay support.

Vizio also points to quantum dot technology as a separating factor from its V-series and E-series models.

For other options, be sure to check out our roundup of the best TVs for gaming.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments