FTL, Fez and Gunpoint soundtracks among the highlights of Game Music Bundle 5

You can't play games all the time. Eventually your hands will degrade into coarse lumpy bone sacks, unable to perform rocket-jumps or micro small army men. At some point, you're going to need a rest. Luckily, in the downtime, you can still think about games, and listen to the music from games, and create plasticine dioramas of your favourite moments in games. I mean, I guess you could do something else entirely, but that wouldn't neatly lead into the news that the Game Music Bundle 5 is available, and contains some great indie soundtracks.
There's a two-tiered pricing system, with a purchase of $1 or more securing you these albums:
- Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine by Austin Wintory
- FTL: Faster Than Light by Ben Prunty
- Fez by Disasterpeace
- Gunpoint by John Robert Matz, Ryan Ike, Francisco Cerda
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded by Austin Wintory
- World of Goo by Kyle Gabler
Then, for $10 or more, you can grab a further 13 soundtracks:
- FZ: Side F
- FZ: Side Z
- Monaco: The Gentleman's Private Collection
- The Forge
- Hero of Many
- Marble Time
- Super Panda Adventures
- Anodyne Remix Album
- Frog Fractions
- Little Inferno
- Anodyne
- Me and My Dinosaur 2
- Drox Operative
Frog Fractions soundtrack? Weird.
The standard bundle of six albums is almost completely excellent. The bigger bundle? Wildly more eclectic, but definitely worth a look, not least for the two excellent Fez remix albums.
The Game Music Bundle 5 will run until the 27th August.