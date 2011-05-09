FY_abbottabad lets you play Counter Strike: Source in Bin Laden's secret(ish) lair

A map has been released for Counter Strike: Source that give you opportunity to play in, and around, Osama Bin Laden's compound.

As reported on bitthirty , the map is available to download from gamebanana now.

According the map's creator, Fletch, "What a lot of people don't seem to understand is that the only thing this map has in common with Osama is location." Fletch is planning on evolving fy_abbottabad into a bomb or hostage map later. At the moment, you're restricted to aimlessly shooting your chums around the final resting place of a deceased terrorist.