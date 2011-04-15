Full video of the thirty-minute chessboxing bout at EVE Fanfest

In late March, CCP held their annual EVE Fanfest where EVE Online fans could meet, drink and participate in all sorts of crazy activities with their favorite game's devs in Iceland. For those of us that weren't able to make the trip out, CCP has put up the full 30-minute video of the ridiculous, absurd and therefore awesome chessboxing match that went down between two CCP developers: Björn "Left Rook" Jónsson, who claims to be CCP's resident chess expert, and Daniel "Pretty Boy" Þórarinsson, who was Iceland's 2009 boxing champion.

What is chessboxing, you ask? Why, it's only the most sophisticated of sports played between true gentlemen, you Philistine! In short, two gods-among-men alternate between boxing rounds and making moves in a chess game--the first to KO or checkmate his opponent is hailed the victor. For more info, read our preview of the match .

CCP promoted the event ahead of time, and used the opportunity to raise over $8,000 for a local charity that provides assistance to special-needs children.

You can watch the whole thirty-minute video on CCP's YouTube page .