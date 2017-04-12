Popular

Frozen Synapse 2 explores neat new features at the PC Gamer Weekender

By

Ian Hardingham on what's new and what's improved at the PC Gamer Weekender, powered by Omen by HP.

The original Frozen Synapse is a wonderfully original game that captured Tom Francis' heart when he reviewed it back in 2011. Its sequel, the aptly named Frozen Synapse 2, promises a more refined and thoughtful experience which, although delayed from its planned 2016 release slot, aims to wow us again later this year. 

Frozen Synapse 2 was first revealed at last year's PC Gamer Weekender—and Mode 7 co-founder Ian Hardingham returned to this year's event to explain how the quirky turn-based tactics game is coming along, and how it'll better its forerunner with neat new features and mechanics. 

Over to you, Mr Hardingham:

