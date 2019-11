Paradox Interactive have announced the latest game in the popular Hearts of Iron series; a free-to-play digital card game.

Hearts of Iron: The Card Game will see players take on the role of either and Allied or Axis tank commander and destroy their opponents through the use cards. A trading system will be implemented as well as deck management.

