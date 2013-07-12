FRACT OSC gets Indie Fund support as it nears release

Upcoming puzzler FRACT OSC will receive backing from the Indie Fund as developer Phosfiend Systems works to complete the project, according to a recent announcement . FRACT OSC, a first-person adventure game built around the musical exploration of a world based on sound, is set to release on Steam later this year after a successful Greenlight campaign.

A part of our Greenlight Collection , FRACT tips its hat to sources like Myst and Tron for inspiration. Filled with musical machines, synthesizers, and geometric architecture, FRACT asks you to shape sounds as you work to rebuild its abstract world. Even before release, the game has been recognized with several awards, including Best Student Game at the 2011 Independent Games Festival.

The Indie Fund is an organization created by a collection of developers who want to help game makers stay financially independent. The group has worked in the past to support games like Antichamber and Dear Esther . For more information on how its investment model works, go here .

Check out a teaser trailer for FRACT below. Thanks, VG24/7