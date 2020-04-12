Foxhole's latest update adds mass production to fuel the MMO war

It has been a hot minute since we checked in with Foxhole, an isometric massively-multiplayer shooter, and boy howdy has that game come a long way since its Early Access release in 2017. What was once an ambitious framework for a game unifying front line combat, defense, and logistics into one persistent, high player count shooter has become a fully-realized war machine where hundreds of players stoke the fires of an endless World War 2-esque conflict. The game's combat is neat, relying on squad-size team efforts to coordinate assaults and defense. If combat isn't for you, the logistics system has other players gathering resources and producing supplies for the front lines—like the workers in a complex RTS. Foxhole has a pretty dedicated community, and there are usually hundreds of players online at any given time.

Foxhole's latest update focuses on the logistics system, adding Mass Production Factories to the persistent world's largest industrial towns along with huge stationary cranes to support them. The new factories produce larger quantities of material at a discount, but are often far from the front lines and require a proportionately huge amount of resources despite the discount. The new factories can also produce vehicles in bulk, a process which previously had to be done one at a time. Plus, I mean, look at these cranes. Love a good crane.

You can find Foxhole on Steam, normally at $20, but on sale for $12 until April 15th.