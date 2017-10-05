Forza Motorsport 7 VIP package changed in response to player complaints

Forza Motorsport 7 rolled out earlier this week, and it's quite good. But changes to the VIP system left many fans unhappy: In previous Forza games the VIP upgrade included a permanent double credit booster, but in FM7 it was dialed back to five "mod cards," each of which could be used five times. That did not go over well, particularly given the language used in the original Forza Motorsport 7 listing on the Microsoft Store, which noted (via Windows Central) "additional benefits including 100% CR bonus Mods, VIP Driver Gear, and more."

Developer Turn 10 denied that anything untoward was afoot. "As soon as we heard from our community that there was confusion about the VIP description in the Windows Store, we immediately updated it," the studio said in a statement. But while the wording was clarified—it now explicitly states that the upgrade includes "five 100% CR bonus Mod cards (five uses each per card)" the package itself, which was the real problem, remained unchanged.

That's no longer the case, however, as Turn 10 has now decided that the VIP credit booster will be made permanent, as it was in the previous game. "This new system will work like it did in Forza Motorsport 6, offering a 2X base credit bonus after every race," studio head Alan Hartman wrote in a blog post. "We’ve already started work on this feature and we will release it as soon as possible. Look for more information on this update as we near the release date."

Hartman also addressed reports of technical issues that some players have encountered in the PC release. "We are aware of stability and performance issues that some PC players are facing. The team is working around the clock to report, investigate, and resolve these issues as quickly as possible," he wrote. "In fact, our first update for the game went live yesterday, addressing several PC stability and performance issues. The quality of the PC experience will continue to be a top priority."

Hartman also said that all VIP owners will be given one million credits and four bonus cars:

2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7 Forza Edition

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Forza Edition

2017 Acura NSX Forza Edition

2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S Forza Edition

The vehicles will be downloadable via the in-game message center.