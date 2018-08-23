Forza Horizon 4 will let you 'push to the extreme beyond Ultra' on PC

Forza Horizon 4 is a sequel of tasteful innovations and gorgeous seasons, reckons Luke Winkie. On PC, the UK-set racer is gearing up to be the series' most powerful yet—and it boasts a host of PC-specific features.

Chatting to Samuel at Gamescom, Playground Games studio art director Benjamin Penrose tells us what we can expect from Horizon 4's desktop variation.

"We're now basing our recommended spec on 60 frames per second and not 30, which is a change from Forza Horizon 3," says Penrose. "We're really happy with the stability and performance from launch this time round. And we've also got a whole bunch of new options you can push [your PC] to the extreme beyond Ultra, if you've got a very powerful PC.

"And of course we've got a load of other options in there, so you can build a view for your cameras, you also have access to the HDR option—the first time on PC for Forza."

As Andy reported last month, Forza's loot boxes and paid tokens are going away; and we now know most of the cars involved via official announcements and leaks.

As for what Playground has learned from its last Horizon venture on PC, Penrose says: "We were definitely pleased with the audience. We learned a lot [from Forza Horizon 3], we knew things weren't as smooth as they could've been, and there were some issues there from launch. But that's why we spent a lot of time focusing to make sure we get it right this time."

Forza Horizon 4 is due on October 2, 2018.



Additional reporting by Samuel Roberts.