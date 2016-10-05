Forza Horizon 3 update promises to fix stuttering and improve wheel support

Forza Horizon 3 is "one of the best racing games on PC," but it also suffers from performance issues that make a smooth 60 fps a struggle for some PCs. Those issues have hopefully been taken care of in a new update that addresses problems including "stuttering with high or unlocked framerates on certain hardware configurations."

The full list of fixes, as detailed on forzamotorsport.net:

Fixed a performance issue on Windows 10 that caused stuttering with high or unlocked framerates on certain hardware configurations

Improved stability on Windows 10 Disable mouse move detection while driving

The Windows 10 video options screen will no longer ask users to save when no changes have been made

Additional options have been added to the Windows 10 Advanced Controller Menu. These include steering wheel sensitivity, invert force feedback, center spring scale, and damping scale

Fixed a problem where pre-order cars and the Halo Warthog were not appearing in the Windows 10 version of the game for some players

The update also makes improvements to wheel support, enables controller hot-swapping, ensures the Social and Rival tabs will properly unlock for players with Xbox Live Silver accounts, and makes "various content fixes for cars." Other known issues, related to "force feedback and wheel support, general stability, and more" will be addressed in future updates that are currently in the works.

Alongside the patch, Microsoft has also released a new DLC pack called the Smoking Tire Car Pack, which includes the 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan, Pagani Huayra, and Spania GTA Spano, the 2000 Lotus 340R, the 1975 Jeep CJ, and the pick of the litter, a 2010 Ford Crown Vic Interceptor. It's included with the Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass, which is available for $30 or as part of the FH3 Ultimate edition, or can be purchased individually for $7.