How to complete Fortnite's secret Truce Celebrated challenge

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite season 3's new secret challenge is live, and it lets you earn a cool 15,000 XP. The ongoing war between the gnomes and the teddy bears appears to have reached a conclusion, and your mission is simply to find them and witness the makings of a peace agreement.

Here's how to find and finish Fortnite's Truce Celebrated secret challenge.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Truce Celebrated secret challenge is another easy one. All you have to do is locate the bears and gnomes. This time, they're at the east side of the Weeping Woods, as marked on the map, and you'll see both bears and gnomes gathered around a table. On the table is what appears to be a peace treaty that both groups are in the middle of signing.

Just walk up to the table, use a dance emote, and you should trigger the completion of the quest. You'll see the text "Gnome More War" pop up and a bunch of confetti will start to fall.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

And that's that. Have fun with your basically free 15,000 XP. According to recent data mining, this will probably be the last "secret" challenge we see in season 2, at least as far as teddy bears and gnomes are concerned. So don't count on more of these to help you boost your battle pass level. You'll just have to use all our other Fortnite guides.