Fortnite players think they've spotted a castle in the rifts

Fortnite fans reckon they've found a new in-game secret: a mysterious castle that you can only see by gazing into the rift portal in the bunker underneath the Wailing Woods.

Reddit user super_star_BETA first noticed it, posting the above picture on the game's subreddit. There's certainly a castle-like silhouette just to the right of centre, complete with turrents—and players believe it could be a hint as to what's coming next, possibly in Season 7.

Others are more sceptical. User jmzofficial posted the picture below, claiming that the outline of the castle was just an "illusion based on the surroundings" of the rift shards.

But that picture has only added fuel to the fire, with some pointing out that the shadows at the top of the picture could also be turrets of a castle.

What do you reckon? A clue about what's to come, or a trick of the light?

