Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, and Dillon Francis to headline the Fortnite Party Royale premiere

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's no-combat Party Royale mode debuted last week, giving players the opportunity to fool around with new social hub activities like skydiving and leaping boats over ramps. Today, developer Epic Games finally confirmed the details on the official Party Royale premiere party, because of course there's going to be one: The kickoff event promises a bunch of famous musicians, free cosmetics for attendees, and the usual slate of hangout activities.

Here's everything we know about the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere event.

When is the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere event?

The Fortnite Party Royale Premiere event starts on Friday, May 8 at 9 PM ET.

The good news is, if you can't make it to the party, Epic is doing a repeat broadcast on May 9 from 2 PM to 3 PM ET.

The full show will take place on the main stage on the Party Royale island.

Epic adds that you can still jump into the show even if it's already underway, so don't worry about being a few minutes late.

What musicians are playing the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere?

The Party Royale Premiere event features not one, not two, but three major music acts, all of the electronic variety.

Deadmau5: Probably the biggest name of the three, this is the Canadian DJ who tends to wear a giant mouse helmet/mask during performances. He's known for popular singles like "Ghosts n' Stuff" (which features Pendulum's Rob Swire) and "Strobe."

Steve Aoki: The American DJ, record producer, and entertainer generally known for his collaborations with other artists like Afrojack, will.i.am, Linkin Park, and many others.

Dillon Francis: Even if you're not an electronic music fan, you've almost certainly heard his single "Get Low" in a commercial or two.

Fortnite Party Royale Premiere cosmetic items

Epic says that anyone who logs into Fortnite between May 8 at 6 PM ET to May 11 at 10 AM ET will receive the "Neon Wings" back bling item, which reacts to music. Presumably, Epic would love for everyone to wear these during the concert portions of the event.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

What else is there to do?

The Fortnite Party Royale Premiere event will also feature the usual assortment of island activities for players to mess around with. There's skydiving through rings to see who can drop the fastest and most accurately, boat racing, and the new Paint Launcher item to make a mess with. Epic seems really set on making this new combat-free island a social hub for folks to hang out in, so it's likely they'll be adding new things every now and then.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides.