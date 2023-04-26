Former Control lead designer launches a new studio with NetEase

NetEase has launched a new development studio called Anchor Point, based in Barcelona and Seattle and headed up by Paul Ehreth, formerly the lead designer on Remedy's hit multidimensional shooter Control.

"We’re so excited to officially drop our anchor in Barcelona, the hometown of my great-grandparents, and start building a strong team for our journey of exploration together with NetEase Games," Ehreth said. "We're grateful to NetEase Games for giving us the creative freedom and resources to build this interconnected world that will expand beyond games and reach into other mediums as well."

Specifics on Anchor Point's first game aren't mentioned, but the studio "is dedicated to developing action-adventure games for console and PC that push the boundaries of entertainment and bring elements of surprise into the gameplay." I would normally guess that tightly-wounded phraseology is PR-speak for a shooter, but Ehreth's credits (opens in new tab) are varied enough that it's not a sure thing: Prior to Control, he was a mission designer on Halo 4, and before that a level designer on Kinect Adventures and Shadowrun.

The Anchor Point website (opens in new tab) features a brief animated clip of a colorful fantasy forest floor, with coins falling from the sky, or perhaps from the branches of a coin tree; a skeletal hand reaches out of a pink pumpkin to scoop one up. So that's not super helpful. The current job listings don't say much about what's cooking, either: They refer to it only as a "new, innovative 3D action title" that will presumably be built in Unreal Engine 5. The Lead AI Programmer listing says a "deep understanding of Unreal Engine 5 C++ and Blueprint system" are required.

If you'd like to apply for a job, you can do so at anchor-point.com (opens in new tab). If you really just want to keep up with what the studio is doing, you can follow along on Twitter (opens in new tab).