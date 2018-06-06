Forgotton Anne is a game you should see in motion

Video: a quick introduction to Forgotton Anne.

ThroughLine Games' Forgotton Anne plays like a puzzle-platformer, but while we're used to those being depicted in pixel art or perhaps silhouette, this looks more like a classic Miyazaki movie. Kiki's Delivery Service if instead of a broom, Kiki traveled around with a set of jump-enhancing wings.

And although it plays like the kind of game that's all about making precise leaps and pulling levers to manipulate pipes and elevators, its heart is in its characters. They're a cast of talking objects every bit as quirky as the collection of chatty teapots and candlesticks in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Forgotton Anne is available on Steam. Check out our review, and if you like the look of the art here's a collection of it.