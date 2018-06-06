Popular

Forgotton Anne is a game you should see in motion

By

A family-friendly anime adventure movie you can play.

Video: a quick introduction to Forgotton Anne.

ThroughLine Games' Forgotton Anne plays like a puzzle-platformer, but while we're used to those being depicted in pixel art or perhaps silhouette, this looks more like a classic Miyazaki movie. Kiki's Delivery Service if instead of a broom, Kiki traveled around with a set of jump-enhancing wings.

And although it plays like the kind of game that's all about making precise leaps and pulling levers to manipulate pipes and elevators, its heart is in its characters. They're a cast of talking objects every bit as quirky as the collection of chatty teapots and candlesticks in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Forgotton Anne is available on Steam. Check out our review, and if you like the look of the art here's a collection of it.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments