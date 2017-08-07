For Honor will be free to play this weekend, and on sale too

Ubisoft recently announced the forthcoming rollout of the third season of For Honor, which will include a couple of new classes—the Gladiator and the "There Can Be Only One!" guy—and 1v1 duel tournaments. That's good news for fans of the game, but its player numbers have continued to slide, and are now deeply entrenched in sub-2000 territory.

That's a problem with an elusive solution, but the free weekend announced today sure can't hurt. From 10 am PT on August 10 to 1 pm PT on August 13, players will have full access to the game, and will also be able to purchase it for half price until 10 am PT on August 15. Preloading will begin on August 8, and any progress earned during the free period will carry over to the full game if you decide to pick it up.

The $10,000 For Honor Hero Series finals are set to take place this weekend as well, and will be broadcast on Twitch starting at 11 am PT on August 12.